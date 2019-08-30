GOP governor’s fundraiser on same day as Polk Democrats’ Steak Fry

Republican Governor Kim Reynolds today announced she’ll hold her annual fundraising bash on the same day and in the same city as an event featuring most of the Democratic presidential candidates.

Polk County Democrats have already sold more than seven-thousand tickets for their Steak Fry. It’ll be held in a park in central Des Moines and 17 Democratic presidential candidates plan to speak at the event. It starts at 11 a.m.

The fundraiser Reynolds is planning will start at 4 p.m. and be held in a building on the Iowa State Fairgrounds. According to a news release, the guest speaker at the governor’s fundraiser will be announced later. Last year’s speaker was Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was White House press secretary at the time.