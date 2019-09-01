Child seriously injured in highway hit-and-run near Central City

A child was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Linn County on Saturday afternoon.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says a child was struck by a vehicle south of Central City on Highway 13 around 4:30. When they arrived on the scene, they found three-year-old Hunter Lee Perez injured and lying on the shoulder of the road. The vehicle that struck Perez had left the scene.

Perez was airlifted to University Hospitals in Iowa City with serious injuries. The driver has not yet been identified. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the identify of the driver to contact their office.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)