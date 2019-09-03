EPA levies $71,400 fine for diesel spill near Peosta

Federal officials say BP has agreed to pay a fine of more than $71,000 for a diesel fuel spill last year in northeast Iowa.

The spill at BP North America Products near Peosta happened in August of last year. EPA officials say the diesel came from an above-ground storage tank with a capacity of 2.5 million gallons. State officials estimated about 60,000 gallons of diesel contaminated surrounding soil and some of it leaked into the South Fork of Catfish Creek. Investigators said there was “a visible sheen” on the creek for several days.

According to a news release from the EPA, the company has agreed to upgrade its facility to “ensure potential spills are fully contained on site” in the future.