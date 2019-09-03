Iowa authorities seek clues in case of missing Remsen woman

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing northwest Iowa woman.

On Monday, September 2, the Remsen Police Department took a report of a missing female identified as 27-year-old Nicole Ann Trometer of Remsen. The Remsen Police Department, Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office and the Le Mars Police Department searched the area and were unable to locate Trometer.

Trometer has two vehicles that have not been located. The first vehicle is a 2013 White Dodge Durango Citadel with Iowa License Plates IAA432. The second vehicle is a 2004 Silver Ford Explorer XLT with Iowa License Plates IHY475.

Trometer was last seen Sunday morning, September 1, in Le Mars with 34-year-old Daniel Kitteredge. Trometer is 5′ 7″ tall and

weighs about 180 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with knowledge of Trometer or Kittredge’s whereabouts or any information regarding the location of her vehicles is urged to contact the Remsen Police Department at (712) 786-2299.

(By Dennis Morrice, KLEM, Le Mars/Photos courtesy of DPS)