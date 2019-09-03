UNI to sell beer to public at football and basketball games

The University of Northern Iowa plans to sell beer to fans at football and men’s basketball games this season.

Athletic director David Harris announced that the Cedar Falls school will start selling beer on the UNI-Dome concourse when the Panthers face Southern Utah this Saturday in the 2019 football season home opener. Harris says in a statement that the school has looked for a way to improve their fan experience and have the best game atmosphere possible.

Harris also says they have done a lot of work to make sure that alcohol sales are done in a safe and responsible way.

UNI is the first state university to sell alcohol to the general public at athletic events.