Oelwein man accused of exposing himself at sweet corn stand

A northeast Iowa man was arrested after police say he exposed himself twice at a sweet corn stand.

Independence police say Benjamin Weber of Oelwein drove to a mobile sweet corn stand at the Casey’s General Store at 1906 3rd Avenue Southeast in Independence on August 22nd. While seated in his vehicle and exchanging cash for corn, Weber exposed his genitals to the sweet corn stand employee.

Weber was arrested on a warrant for indecent exposure last Thursday and booked into the Buchanan County Jail. He also faces a second charge of indecent exposure for a separate incident that happened at that same sweet corn stand on August 8th.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)