Wells to expand into west with purchase of Nevada ice cream maker

Wells Enterprises of Le Mars say it will purchase an ice cream manufacturer located in Henderson, Nevada that will expand its manufacturing capacity and give it a presence in the western United States.

The sale is expected to be completed in September. Two-hundred-50 employees of the Henderson facility will join Wells. Wells Enterprises is the number two ice cream manufacturer in the U.S. with its signature Blue Bunny brand along with its private label and copack business.

The company is headquartered, and has two manufacturing plants in Le Mars. It also has a manufacturing plant in Dunkirk, New York and a one in Lakewood, New Jersey.

(By Dennis Morrice, KLEM, Le Mars)