Cedar Rapids woman pulled from burning car dies

A woman rescued from a burning vehicle in eastern Iowa has died.

Cedar Rapids police say a bystander pulled 19-year-old Amadea Temple of Cedar Rapids from her burning car that was found crashed in an open field on the southwest side of the city Tuesday morning. Temple was taken to University Hospitals in Iowa City where police say she died Wednesday from her injuries.

Police believe Temple may’ve struck several vehicles in a parking lot before she drove away and crashed her car. They are still investigating the crash and the hit-and-run in the parking lot.