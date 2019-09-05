Jones County park restoration celebrated

A celebration of the lake restoration efforts at Central Park in Jones County will be held tonight.

A watershed management plan was developed in 2012 — and since then they’ve made some major improvements — including adding 77 new parkland acres and creating two ponds and two wetlands and doing some major in-lake restoration. The total investment was three-point-eight million dollars. A grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting will be held at the beach at Central Park Lake in Center Junction tonight at 5:30 pm.

The event is free to the public and will feature a variety of family-friendly activities, including free paddleboat and kayak rentals, a kids casting station and a nature center open house. Families are encouraged to bring their own picnic to the event.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)