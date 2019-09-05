Wartburg will rotate quarterbacks in opener at Greenville

Wartburg coach Rick Willis says the Knights will rotate quarterbacks on Saturday when they open the season at Greenville University of Illinois. Wartburg needs to find a replacement for All-American Matt Sacia, who led the Knights to back-to-back American Rivers Conference titles.

Senior Noah Dodd and junior Jace Moore will both see playing time and Willis says they will eventually settle on a starter.

“You want to make sure that you are making the decision that is going to give your team the best chance to win”, said Willis. “At this point I think both guys need a chance to play and give us a chance to evaluate them in game situations. That will help us make the best decision.”

Whoever is at quarterback will be surrounded by an experienced offense.

“Fortunately we have a bunch of rushing and receiving yards back from last year as well as three of our five starting offensive linemen”, added Willis. “We do feel like we have a good core around the quarterback and that should help us.”