Linn County Sheriff asking for help in hit-and-run case

The search continues for the driver involved in last weekend’s hit-and-run in Linn County.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says three-year old Hunter Perez was hit on Highway 13 south of Central City on Saturday afternoon. The accident happened just south of Scotland Road shortly before 4:30 p.m. Emergency personnel arrived on the scene to find Perez seriously injured along the shoulder of Highway 13. The driver had left the scene.

The family lives next to the highway southeast of the intersection. The Sheriff’s Office says Perez was trying to cross the highway’s northbound lanes to join up with two other children related to him who were playing in the median just south of the intersection. It’s believed the child was struck on the passenger side of the vehicle and that the driver may not have realized they struck the child.

Investigators are asking that anyone who may have been driving a white truck or SUV in the area during the time of the collision to contact the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. Perez is still being treated at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)