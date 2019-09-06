Permits granted for MidAmerican wind farm in Union County

Union County officials have approved plans for a MidAmerican Energy wind farm in the northwest part of the county.

The Union County Board of Supervisors issued a permit for 36 turbines this week. Union County Engineer Zach Gunsolley says the sites MidAmerican selected fall within the guidelines of a county ordinance adopted this spring.

“It’s 1,250 feet from the nearest residence if they are participating, 1500 feet from a residence or a church, one mile from parks,” Gunsolley says.

MidAmerican plans to erect 38 wind turbines in neighboring Adams County as well. A MidAmerican representative told Union County officials the company expects to start construction next spring.

On Tuesday, officials in Madison County will hold a public hearing on a proposed moratorium for new wind and solar projects in the county.

(By Raquel Linch, KSIB, Creston)