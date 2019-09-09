50-year sentence for 18-year-old accused of beating man to death

A Decorah teenager has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for a July 2018 beating that caused the death of a Decorah man.

Eighteen-year-old Jacob Seelinger was sentenced Monday in Winneshiek county district court. He was found guilty of second-degree murder by a Winneshiek County jury in July.

Authorities say Seelinger and 19-year-old Dalton Adam of Decorah beat David Hansen to death. Adam’s trial is scheduled to begin October 28th in Chickasaw County district court. A Winneshiek County district court judge approved a change of venue request for the trial Monday.

(Reporting by Darin Svenson, KDEC, Decorah)