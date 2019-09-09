Authorities announce pot-related bust near Key West, Iowa

A Michigan man faces a drug-related charge after a traffic stop in northeast Iowa that authorities say uncovered a quarter of a million dollars worth of marijuana.

Shortly after 10:30 Sunday night, a Dubuque County deputy pulled 36-year-old Graham Musial over on Highway 61, near the small community of Key West, for a traffic violation. The deputy called for back-up and a trained police dog sniffed out drugs in the vehicle.

Deputies searched the inside and found more than 146 pounds of marijuana and products containing THC.