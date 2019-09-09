City councilman crashes motorcycle into barber shop

A member of the city council in Keokuk was injured Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle crashed through the front of a Keokuk business.

Keokuk Police said it happened at Mark’s Barber Shop on Main Street. Police Chief Dave Hinton said city council member Devon Dade lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into the front window of the building. The barber shop was closed at the time of the crash.

Dade was taken to the hospital Keokuk for treatment for what the police chief called non-life threatening injuries.

(Reporting by Bret Knese, WGEM, Quincy)