Iowa’s attorney general leading national investigation of Google

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller is among the 50 state attorneys general who are investigating Google’s business practices.

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, a Democrat, released a written statement, saying the bipartisan investigation is in its early stages and the group has drawn no conclusions. According to Miller, the group is concerned that Google controls so much information and commerce on the internet and the attorneys general are examining whether Google’s business practices to see how it deals with competitors.

Miller — in his written statement — said Iowans are right to question what information Google collects and shares about them as well as how Google targets its advertising. Miller, along with a bipartisan group of attorneys general from seven other states, are leading the investigation.

On Friday, Miller confirmed he’s one of nine attorneys general investigating Facebook for possible anti-trust violations.