Wells acquires low-calorie Halo Top brand of ice cream

Le Mars-based Wells Enterprises has signed a deal with an Idaho dairy to acquire its “Halo Top” brand of ice cream.

“Halo Top disrupted the ice cream category by providing a high protein, low sugar, low calorie dessert that gave consumers a reason to purchase ice cream as a treat again,” Mike Wells, CEO and president of Wells Enterprises, said in a written statement.

The sale is expected to be completed in September. Financial terms of the sale are not being disclosed.

Halo Top — marketed as “ice cream for adults” — has between 280 and 360 calories per pint. The Eden Creamery near Boise, Idaho, started with just four flavors, but now offers 25 different flavors, including dairy-free options.

(By Dennis Morrice, KLEM, Le Mars)