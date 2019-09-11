Albia man hit and killed on Highway 34

A man walking along U.S. Highway 34 in Monroe County east of Albia was hit and killed this morning.

The State Patrol reports that 23-year-old Marcus Major of Albia was driving westbound on U.S. 34 at 1:11 A.M. when 23-year-old Zachary Bates of Albia entered the roadway on foot. Major braked his car and swerved to the left, but was unable to avoid hitting Bates.

Bates died in the accident and Major was not injured. The State Patrol is still investigating trying to determine why Bates was on the road.