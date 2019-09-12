Arrests made after ‘large disturbance’ on Iowa Western campus

Police arrested three people after a “large disturbance” on the Iowa Western Community College campus in Council Bluffs early Wednesday morning.

According to a news release from Council Bluffs police, people involved in the fight got into two cars at about one o’clock Wednesday morning to flee the campus. Police stopped one car and arrested the three people inside. The two 19-year-olds and a 34-year-old in that car have been charged with assault causing bodily injury.

A news release posted Thursday morning on Twitter indicates Council Bluffs Police are still searching for the black Volvo that left the campus after the fight.