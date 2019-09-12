Northwest Iowa highway closed 4 hours after fatal wreck

One person has died and three others were injured in a two-vehicle collision Thursday morning in Storm Lake.

Authorities responded to the incident around 7:30 Thursday morning at the intersection of Highway 7 and Highway 110. Upon arrival, they encountered a collision between a passenger van and a tractor-trailer truck.

Three adult occupants of the van were transported to the hospital in Storm Lake by ambulance, where one of the victims, a 55-year-old male died. The driver of the tractor-trailer truck was taken to the hospital by private vehicle for treatment. The identities of the victims will not be released until family members have been appropriately notified.

Highway 7 was closed for approximately for 4 hours.

