‘Big meeting’ about ethanol at White House Thursday

Governor Kim Reynolds met with the president yesterday to talk about ethanol policy.

Reynolds Tweeted last night that she “appreciated the opportunity to meet with Trump at the White House to discuss the importance of ethanol to rural America!” She concluded by saying she’ll “never stop fighting for” ethanol.

A month ago, Trump gave the green light to waivers so oil refineries do not have to blend as much ethanol into gasoline. Reynolds has said Trump did not fully understand the negative impact that would have on the ethanol industry.

This morning, Jennifer Jacobs of Bloomberg News is reporting President Trump has revealed Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, both U.S. Senators from South Dakota and Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse were part of a “big meeting” at the White House yesterday about ethanol.