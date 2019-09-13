Man shot at homeless encampment along river in Des Moines

A Des Moines Police officer shot a man today at a homeless camp near the Raccoon River — and not far from the governor’s mansion.

A spokesman for Des Moines Police says officers were responding to a complaint about the homeless camp when a man in the camp ran and jumped in the river. When the man came back out of the water, police say he had armed himself with some sort of a weapon. A police spokesman says the man failed to respond to multiple orders to drop the weapon and an officer shot the man once.

According to police, the man was alert and talking as he was taken from the scene and to a hospital for treatment.