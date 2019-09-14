Lightning and thunderstorms interrupt ISU-Iowa football game

The Iowa State-Iowa football game in Ames has been delayed by lightning twice.

The Hawkeyes scored a field goal on their first drive, and the Cyclones took over. Iowa State completed one pass and the game was then called for lightning. The lightning delay lasted 39 minutes and then both teams were given 15 minutes to warm up.

The game began with 4:18 on the clock in the first quarter. The Cyclones on the fourth play after the delay threw a backward pass to wide receiver Deshaunte Jones, who then threw down field to a wide open La’Michael Pettway for a 51-yard touchdown.

The second lightening delay came with 13:24 to play in the second quarter. Iowa punted the ball for a touchback and the game was delayed. There was no rain over the stadium at the time of the second delay.

A storm eventually blew in and heavy rain began to fall. Most of the stadium cleared — except for the ISU student section.

At one point, the students rushed onto the field in the pouring rain and started sliding around until security cleared the field.

The game is expected to start again around 6:45 p.m.