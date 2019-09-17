Eastern Iowa veterans head to Washington, D.C. on Honor Flight

More than 100 veterans left from Cedar Rapids this morning on the 37th Eastern Iowa Honor Flight.

The group is visiting World War II, Korean, Vietnam memorials, as well as Arlington National Cemetery. Eastern Iowa Honor Flight spokesman Bruce Adams told KCRG TV it is important for everyone involved.

“It’s great for our volunteers, but especially for our veterans who might not have gotten the recognition in the past,” Adams says. “They get a great thrill spending the day with other veterans touring all the monuments that are dedicated to their service.”

The flight included 18 Korean War veterans, 81 Vietnam War veterans and World War Two veteran James Washburn, who was serenaded for his 93rd birthday.

The flight will returns tonight at 8:45 to the Cedar Rapids airport. The public is invited to come out thank the veterans as they return.