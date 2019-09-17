Northwest Iowa woman remains jailed on drug-related charge

An Estherville woman remains in custody on multiple charges after an incident that occurred on September 9th in Estherville.

Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martens says the sheriff’s office was executing a writ of removal at an Estherville residence when the woman produced a high powered rifle from a vehicle and threatened to kill herself. After about 30 minutes of negotiations at the scene, 44-year-old Jenny Queener of Estherville was taken into custody.

Upon further investigation at the scene, Queener was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine, digital scale, baggies and numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia. As a result, Queener was charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, a class C felony carrying weapons and possession of drug paraphernalia. After an appearance before the magistrate, Queener remains in the Emmet County Jail on a $10,000 cash or surety bond.

(By Ed Funston, KILR, Estherville)