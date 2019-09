Police say a man who set himself on fire in the atrium of the downtown Des Moines Library yesterday has died.

Witnesses told police the 36-year-old man did not say anything before he poured some sort of liquid on himself and lit himself on fire. Library staff were able to quickly put out the flames. The man was flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals burn unit for treatment.

The man’s identity has not been released, but a police spokesman says he was carrying an out-of-state I.D.