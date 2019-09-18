State funds approved for 6 flood recovery projects

The state Flood Mitigation Board has approved spending 15 million dollars on six flood recovery projects.

Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management spokesperson, Lucinda Parker says Hamburg was awarded money for buyouts and to raise a levee. “The city of Hamburg for that buyout project was $940,856. Also the city of Hamburg to do that additional raising of that levee was $6.3 million,” Parker says.

Another berm project and buyouts in southwest Iowa will also get money. “The city of Hornick — where they are going to build a berm in that area — was a little over two million. Then down there in Mills County in a rural area there, they are receiving$2.3 million for a share of the local property buyouts. And then in Pacific Junction itself, they are also going to be doing property buyouts and they are going to be getting about three-point-one million to cover their local share,” she says.

Freedonia was awarded $135,550 for a levee district.

All of the money approved by the Iowa Legisalture was awarded, and Parker says there were a few projects that did not get funding. She says the city of Davenport, the Vanman Levee District in western Iowa, and Muscatine County all submitted requests, but did not get funding. “Certainly the hope is that the legislature migh approve some more funding in the upcoming session and these applications will be considered again as well as any others that might come into the flood mitigation board,” Parker says.

Parker says the state money will be used to help leverage federal funding for the flood recovery projects.