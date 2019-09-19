Levee breaches in Pottawattamie County area

Residents in northwest Pottawattamie County are on alert amid reports of levee breaches along the Missouri River

A protective berm along the bank of the river near the confluence of the Boyer and Missouri Rivers has been breached as well as a drainage ditch for the Honey Creek area.

“Can’t easily just say the river’s going to get to this height and so we know at that height water usually comes over the road here,” says Pottawattamie County Emergency Management director Doug Reed. “It could be a little sooner based on damages or repairs upstream or downstream. It could be a little bit later so what we need folks to do…is just be really in tune with information and heed the warnings that are issued by the Weather Service.”

A flash flood warning was issued for southwest Pottawattamie County and northwest Mills County this morning due to heavy rains that swept through the area.

(By Mike Peterson, KMA, Shenandoah)