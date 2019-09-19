Man dies after being booked into Grundy County Jail

The death of a Grundy County jail inmate is under investigation.

Sheriff’s officials say 39-year-old Ricky Sigler of Grundy Center suffered a medical issue and died shortly after being arrested late Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say an ambulance rushed Sigler to the Grundy Center hospital, where he became unresponsive and died shortly after arrival.

According to press release, Sigler with charged with third-offense OWI and third-offense possession of a controlled substance after they stopped his vehicle in Grundy Center. The state medical examiner has scheduled an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the case, which is standard procedure with in-custody related deaths.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Oelwein)