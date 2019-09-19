More details released in fatal Fort Dodge shooting

Fort Dodge Police have released more information on the death of a teen last week.

The state medical examiner’s office has shared their initial findings indicating the injuries 17-year-old Daiqualis Poe sustained were the result of a single gunshot wound. Police believe that Poe’s death was the result of an accidental shooting by a family member and no foul play is suspected.

Fort Dodge Police continue to explore any and all evidence pertaining to the incident. No charges have been filed.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)