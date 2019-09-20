Honor Flight set to leave Fort Dodge

Veterans from 25 Iowa counties will depart the Fort Dodge Regional Airport to Washington,D.C. Saturday morning for the 19th

Brushy Creek Honor Flight. Organizer Ron Newsum says the flights started in 2010 with World War Two veterans and the makeup has changed through the years. “We’ll have 155 veterans on board — at this point we don’t have any World War Two veterans. We have five or six Korean veterans and the rest are Vietnam veterans,” Newsum says.

Newsum says the veterans will tour in a motor coach and the various war monuments and wrap up in the evening with stops starting at Arlington National Cemetery. He says they will be there at 4:45 and will watch the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier before going to the Air Force Memorial. The veterans are expected back in Fort Dodge late Saturday night.

Newsum says there are plans for two Honor Flights in May and September of 2020.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)