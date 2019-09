A portion of Interstate 29 in western Iowa was closed overnight due to flooding. The closure is in the Honey Creek area and Interstate 29 traffic is being detoured onto I-680 and I-80.

State and county officials are urging people driving in the area to pay attention to posted detour signs. They say GPS navigation systems on phones and vehicles may not be reliable and, unfortunately, direct drivers onto roads that are not designed for heavy traffic.

(By Alisa Nelson of the Missourinet)