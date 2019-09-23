Man admits to selling meth in Estherville area

A northwest Iowa man caught with half-a-pound of meth has pleaded guilty to drug and gun-related charges.

Thirty-five-year-old Dustin Julich of Estherville entered the guilty plea Friday. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, Julich admits that he and others distributed more than a kilogram of meth in the area over a more than four-year period. Authorities got a warrant to search Julich’s truck and trailer and that’s when they found the half-pound of meth and two guns. He had previously been convicted of theft and burglary and was barred from possessing firearms.

Julich will be sentenced later. On the drug-related conviction, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and could be sentenced to the maximum — life in prison.