Man pleads guilty to throwing water on Congressman King

A Colorado man accused of assaulting Republican Congressman Steve King with water in March is pleading guilty to one count of assaulting a member of congress.

Twenty-seven-year-Blake Gibbons has signed a plea agreement, admitting he intentionally “threw a cup of water” on Congressman King. The incident happened at the Mineral City Mill and Grill in Fort Dodge.

Gibbons manages a “Not Your Orphan” YouTube channel and is an advocate for the rights of adopted children. He faces a maximum sentence of “not more than one year” in prison on the assault charge and a maximum 100-thousand dollar fine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Sioux City.