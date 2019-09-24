Fort Dodge man accused of kidnapping and robbery

A Fort Dodge man was arrested in Wright County Monday after he allegedly robbed and tried to kidnap a man in Eagle Grove at gunpoint.

Twenty-eight-year-old Blair Foy is charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree kidnapping armed with a dangerous weapon, assault while participating in a felony, going armed with intent, control of a firearm by a felon, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, third-degree theft and obstructing prosecution.

Criminal complaints allege that Foy ordered a man to get on his knees while brandishing a semi-automatic handgun with a suppressor, stealing $350 and a cell phone. The complaint said police believe Foy attempted to force the man into the vehicle he had arrived in, but that the man was able to escape from Foy with the help of distractions from another party present.

The cell phone was later recovered in a vehicle in which Foy had arrived and departed the scene of the crime in the 400 block of South Lucas Avenue in Eagle Grove. Police also allege he removed the SIM card from the phone in an attempt to disguise identification. Foy is in the Wright County Jail in Clarion on a $100,000 cash only bond.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)