Iowa Congresswoman Axne calls for impeachment inquiry

First-term Congresswoman Cindy Axne says congress has a responsibility to open an impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s actions.

Axne, a Democrat from West Des Moines, says it’s a “clear abuse of power” if it’s proven President Trump threatened to withhold U.S. aid in order to pressure Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden. Axne, in a written statement, said congress “has a responsibility to uphold the rule of law and to take appropriate steps to open an impeachment inquiry.”

The other two Democrats in Iowa’s congressional delegation issued written statements yesterday. Congressman Dave Loebsack of Iowa City and Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer of Dubuque both said the allegations against the president must be investigated. Loebsack said if the allegations are true, it would be a “game changer” — but neither Loebsack nor Finkenauer specifically called for impeachment proceedings to begin.

Congresswoman Axne’s written statement, issued at 2:44 p.m. Iowa time 9/24/2019:

“When I was sworn into office, I took an oath under God to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. Using the Oval Office to pressure a foreign leader to investigate a political opponent is a clear abuse of power. Beyond an abuse of power, allegations that the President threatened to leverage U.S. taxpayer dollars to extort a foreign government, if true, constitute an unequivocal violation of our federal laws and the U.S. Constitution I swore to defend.

“For the sake of our national security and our democracy, these serious allegations require independent Congressional investigation unobstructed by this Administration. Congress has a responsibility to uphold the rule of law and to take appropriate steps to open an impeachment inquiry.

“If the President, as he has said, has nothing to hide, then he should allow the whistle blower to provide the full complaint to House and Senate Intelligence Committees. I look forward to reviewing the full transcript of the President’s call tomorrow and hearing from the Acting Director of National Intelligence later this week, where I expect him to provide all relevant information so Congress can make an informed decision.”

Congresswoman Finkenauer’s statement, issued 8:54 p.m. Iowa time, 9/23/2019:

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer (IA-01) released the following statement in response to the recently revealed whistleblower complaint regarding President Trump’s communications with Ukrainian leaders:

“This is not where we should be and not what we deserve from the leader of our country. I continue to support the work of my colleagues on the designated House Committees that are doing their jobs and investigating this situation and other attacks on our democracy. We must continue these important investigations and get all the facts. While they do their work, I’ll continue fighting for Iowa’s hard working families who deserve a government that gets things done while at the same time holding those who hurt us accountable.”

Congressman Loebsack’s statement, issued 4:17 p.m. Iowa time, 9/23/2019:

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Dave Loebsack released the following statement today in response to the recently revealed whistle blower complaint that was made against President Trump after his apparent attempt to pressure Ukraine into investigating the son of former Vice President Biden by threatening to withhold military support.

“The allegations surrounding President Trump’s call with Ukrainian officials, if proven correct, are game changing regarding the President’s abuse of power. Making a call to pressure a foreign leader to dig up dirt on a potential political rival, while threatening to withhold military assistance, is unacceptable. If the President, as he has said, has nothing to hide, then he should immediately release the transcript of the call and the whistle blower’s full complaint should be immediately conveyed to Congress as laid out in statute. It is imperative that Congress and the American people have all of the facts surrounding the President’s call. The rule of law requires no less.

“The President and his administration continue to stonewall any investigations, including refusing to release the full Mueller report on Russia’s interference in our elections. I look forward to hearing from the Director of National Intelligence later this week. I remain hopeful he will provide all relevant information in order for Congress to make an informed decision.”