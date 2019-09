With a few hours deliberation, a Clinton County jury found a Clinton man guilty of two counts of first degree murder.

Forty-nine-year-old Steven Armsted was found guilty in the stabbing deaths for Steven Cox and Kevin Lambert in their Clinton home on March 6th of 2017. Armsted will be sentenced in late October with the convictions carrying a mandatory life prison term with no parole.

(By Dave Vickers, KROS, Clinton)