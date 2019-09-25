Manpower survey finds businesses ready to hire

A survey of Iowa employers finds five times as many of them plan to hire new workers during the final quarter of the year versus those who plan to make staff cuts.

Kathy Joblinske, a spokeswoman for Manpower in Iowa, says the fourth quarter jobs forecast is very good. “Of the employers that were surveyed, 20% plan to hire more employees from October through December,” Joblinske says. “This number is offset by the 4% that plan to reduce payroll while 74% of employers expect to maintain their current staff levels.”

The net employment outlook is derived by subtracting that four-percent of employers planning to make cuts from the 20% that plan to make hires — or 16%. The overall outlook is down from the third quarter, but Joblinske says the state’s still in very good shape.

“Compared to last quarter’s net employment outlook of 28% for Iowa, employers are reporting a little bit weaker hiring pace at 16% for Q4,” Joblinske says, “but really, it’s still double-digit positive net employment outlook.” Job seekers in Iowa may have better luck in certain industries in the upcoming three months, according to the survey.

“Employers are optimistic to hire in durable goods manufacturing, non-durable goods manufacturing, transportation and utilities, wholesale and retail trade, professional and business services, educational and health services, and government.” Industries that are predicted to remain steady for the last three months of the year include: construction, information technology, financial services, and leisure and hospitality.