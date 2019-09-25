Strong storms produce tornadoes in northern Iowa

At least two tornadoes, possibly three, touched down in northern Iowa last night.

Meteorologist Kyle Weisser, at the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, says a twister was reported about 5:30 p.m near the town of Cushing in Woodbury County and another tornado was spotted ten minutes later near Ida Grove in Ida County.

“We had a couple of strong storms develop last night, a couple were super cells, the type that can produce tornadoes and in this case, did,” Weisser says. “We have not heard of any damage, luckily. A couple of rope tornadoes, the early stages of a tornado. They don’t quite develop into a mature tornado.”

The storms brought heavy rain to some areas, along with high winds and hail. “Most of the reports of hail that we got were quarter-size. There were some reports of golf ball-sized hail near Holstein, but no damage that we’ve heard of,” Weisser says. “I don’t doubt there would be some dented cars and stuff but nothing that’s been reported to us of extreme damage anyway.”

Meteorologist Alex Krull, at the National Weather Service office in Johnston, says they’re investigating another report of severe weather near Swea City in Kossuth County. “We’re not sure if it was a tornado or not,” Krull says. “Right now, we’re in communication with the emergency managers. It looks like this may just be widespread wind damage.” There were no reports of any injuries in that part of the state either.

Krull says winds in the Swea City area last night were clocked between 60 and 70 miles-an-hour. “We did have some damage to buildings and we had several trees that were knocked down in the area,” Krull says.

Excluding last night’s storms, Iowa has recorded 43 tornadoes so far this year, slightly behind the average. During all of last year, Iowa had 69 tornadoes.