Hornick to build a berm against future flooding

The western Iowa town of Hornick plans to use state flood recovery money to build a berm in hopes it will protect the community from future flooding.

Eventually, the berm may be capped with a recreational walking trail. Hornick Mayor Scott Mitchell announced Wednesday the town of 220 people got close to $2.1 million from the state’s flood recovery fund.

“So there’s a lot more to go, but the big step’s made. We got our money. We’re going to have a big ol’ berm around Hornick,” Mayor Mitchell said, as residents applauded. “You guys don’t know how happy I am, you really don’t.”

The plan calls for the berm to be complete around the Woodbury County town within two to three years. Mitchell says the berm itself could be used as a nature walk. He adds, he still wants a walking trail on top, but Hornick will have to pay for that itself.

“We’ll have to have fundraisers or go out and solicit funds to get it,” he says. The town had to change up its plan as a recreational structure doesn’t fit with legislation that created the state’s flood recovery fund. The mayor says the trail will come when Hornick is financially stable.

