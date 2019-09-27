Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 32 years in prison on pornography charge

An eastern Iowa man who admitted to taking advantage of a 14-year-old girl will spend 32 years in federal prison.

Thirty-year-old Kevin Herrig pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child and the receipt of child pornography. Evidence at his sentencing showed Herrig was staying in a halfway house in Cedar Rapids after getting out of prison on domestic abuse and firearm charges. He met the teen girl and enticed her into prostitution and got her to send him sexually explicit pictures of herself.

Herring was sentenced to 384 months in prison and ordered to pay $111,654 in victim restitution.