Dysart man dies in Webster County accident

One person was killed in a car-semi collision Thursday near Duncombe in Webster County.

The Iowa Highway Patrol says a westbound 2017 Subaru Forester driven by Ricky Mason of Dysart was in the right hand lane of Highway 20 and approaching a westbound 2015 Freightliner semi, operated by Kirk Gunderson of Hampton.

The Gunderson semi was slowing down to make a turn on to Vasse Avenue. Mason did not slow down with the car striking the rear of the trailer attached to the Gunderson semi.

Mason was transported to a Fort Dodge hospital where he died of his injuries. Gunderson was transported to the same hospital for treatment of injuries.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)