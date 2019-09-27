Radio Iowa

Iowa's Radio News Network

You are here: Home / Crime / Courts / Muscatine County Attorney clears officers in Maquoketa man’s death

Muscatine County Attorney clears officers in Maquoketa man’s death

By

Drew Edwards

The actions of two eastern Iowa law officers are being called “reasonable” after the death of a man shortly after being taken into custody.

Following a lengthy review, including of police body-cam footage, the Muscatine County attorney says there is no evidence of wrongdoing by a Maquoketa police officer and a Jackson County deputy.

They struggled for more than ten minutes with 22-year-old Drew Edwards of Maquoketa who they were trying to arrest in June on an assault charge. Edwards died shortly after being handcuffed.

An autopsy found he died of a heart attack with methamphetamine, ecstasy and marijuana in his system.