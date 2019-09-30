Administrator from Webster City dies in bike accident

A Webster City employee was hit and killed while bicycling early Saturday near Pierson in Woodbury County.

Reportedly, an eastbound 2017 Ford Transit van operated by 19-year-old Aaron J. Albert of Mondamin was traveling on Woodbury County Road D-12 when the van accidentally struck the rear of an eastbound bicycle operated by 57-year-old Kent Harfst of Webster City.

The collision occurred near the crest of a hill in dark conditions. Harfst came to rest in the south ditch with critical injuries. He was transported to a Sioux City hospital where he died. Albert escaped injury.

Harfst was the assistant city manager and park and recreation director for the city of Webster City.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)