Software glitch sends blizzard, fire warnings to thousands of Iowans

The private company that sends severe weather text alerts for many Iowa counties misfired this weekend. The company was conducting a software upgrade when blizzard and fire warnings were sent to phones in Iowa shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday.

“It wasn’t supposed to be sent out to everybody, but something was wrong in the software and those warnings got send out pretty much statewide in Iowa,” Plymouth County Emergency Management coordinator Duane Walhoff says.

The software glitch has been resolved, according to Walhoff.

(Reporting by Dennis Morrice, KLEM, Le Mars)