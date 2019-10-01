Fort Dodge teen arrested after placing an ad seeking a ‘school shooter’

A 14-year-old Fort Dodge boy was apprehended Monday on a charge of “threat of terrorism” after allegedly posting an ad online for the position of “school shooter.”

Authorities were made aware of the online job posting on Indeed.com. The post offered minimal content to specifically identify anyone responsible for the post. Fort Dodge police attempted to apply to the post but were directed to another page with little content before being unable to proceed any further.

Investigators contacted Indeed.com and were able to obtain information from their records indicating the origins of the post. With the information along with other investigative leads, it was determined the post was published Friday afternoon by the male juvenile.

The teen was transported from Fort Dodge to the Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center in Eldora. The juvenile’s name is not be being released.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)