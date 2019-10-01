Wet weather continues to hamper field work for farmers

The wet weather that delayed the planting season has returned to hinder the harvest.

The U.S.D.A. crop report out Monday shows there were only about three days suitable for fieldwork last week because of poor weather. Thirty-six percent of the corn crop reached maturity — which 18 days behind last year and two weeks behind average.

Two percent of that corn has been harvested — which lags 11 days behind average. Corn condition rated 65 percent good to excellent.

The report shows that three percent of soybeans have been harvested — which is eight days behind average. Soybean condition rated 63 percent good to excellent.