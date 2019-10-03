Cedar Rapids man sentenced to prison on gun charge

An eastern Iowa man will spend more than three years in federal prison for using drugs and buying guns.

Police say twenty-six year-old Nathan Fisher of Cedar Rapids admitted he purchased a handgun in August of 2018 while he was using meth and marijuana. Information at his sentencing showed it was the 28th gun he had purchased in three-year period and each time he lied on the purchase form to say he was not using drugs when he regularly used both meth and marijuana.

Fisher also admitted to purchasing six guns for other people who police believe could not legally purchase them. Only nine of the 28 guns he purchased have been recovered. He was sentenced to 37 months in prison.