Fort Dodge pastor robbed and killed outside his church

Police say a Fort Dodge minister was robbed and murdered outside his church.

Sixty-four-year-old Allen W. Henderson of Fort Dodge died of injuries after he was assaulted outside St. Paul Lutheran Church early Wednesday evening. Henderson was transported to a Fort Dodge hospital but was dead on arrival.

Police began to gather information from witnesses in the area stating a confrontation of some sort had occurred in or just outside the church. Officers were then directed to the 1400 block of Fourth Avenue South where they believed the suspect may be located. Police arrested 36-year-old Joshua J. Pendleton of Fort Dodge on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. He is being held in the Webster County Jail awaiting a court appearance this Thursday morning.

Henderson was the senior pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fort Dodge and a long time chaplain of all area public safety agencies and first responders. In a news release issued last night, the Fort Dodge Police honored Henderson as a beloved member of the Fort Dodge Police Department.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City/photo from St. Paul Lutheran website)