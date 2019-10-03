Radio Iowa

Iowa founder of seed company moves up richest Americans list

Harry Stine (Forbes photo)

The wealthiest Iowan has reportedly made a significant addition to his fortunes.

Forbes magazine shows only one Iowan on its list of the 400 richest Americans, Harry Stine, who founded Stine Seed in the 1950s. A year ago, Forbes listed Stine’s net worth at $3.2 billion, but in the latest list, shows him at $5-billion. He’s risen on the list from the 179th wealthiest American to number 131.

The increase in his worth is attributed to a new line of weed-resistant soybeans. Stine is 77 and still lives on the family farm in Adel.